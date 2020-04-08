Donation from St Francis Clinic

A donation from the St. Francis Clinic of £20,000.00 has been made to the Government of Gibraltar as a contribution towards the efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in our community.

The St. Francis Clinic is a Catholic charitable institution created on 11th September 1972, under the umbrella of the Catholic Church in Gibraltar and managed by a Board of Trustees. The Charity, whose Chairman is always the Bishop of Gibraltar, was set up specifically for the care of the sick and the poor in Gibraltar.

Initially, the Charity had a clinic where patients were attended to and also had a domiciliary service which were operated by Catholic Nuns.

The last nun who was Sister Hyacinth eventually was also enrolled under the new domiciliary service which was started by the medical department under Doctor Bromley, the then Director of Medical and Health Services during the course of 1983/1984 and the service was then carried out by the Gibraltar Government through District Nurses. Subsequently, the Charity has been active in many other spheres since then.

The Charity wholeheartedly agreed to effect this donation in view of the tremendous expense being incurred by the GHA and the Government, as a consequence of the catastrophic, world-wide, pandemic that we are all going through.

The Bishop and the Trustees of the St. Francis Clinic wish to take this opportunity in thanking and congratulating our Chief Minister, the Government Ministers, the GHA authorities, all our front-line and administrative workers for the fantastic, untiring, work that is being carried out on behalf of everyone in Gibraltar. God Bless you all.

