Gibraltarians remain stranded abroad

There are now 27 citizens stranded abroad.

Three in Australia; Eight in India;Fifteen in Moroco; and One in the United States.

At yesterday's press conference, deputy chief minister Dr Joseph Garcia also said that issues have also arisen with passengers flying to Gibraltar in order to enter Spain.

Seven such passengers arrived here by air on Sunday.And were initially denied entry at the border.

The matter was later resolved with the Spanish authorities.

British Airways have now been alerted.And clarification is being sought as to what documents are required.

There were 67 arrivals by air last working week.

This compares to 3448 in the corresponding period last year.

The number coming through the border has now dropped further.

There were 13737 persons crossing into Gibraltar during the last working week.

It compares with 170988 in the same week last year.

This huge drop is not surprising given lockdown on both sides.

TRIBUTE TO THE OVER-70S

Dr Garcia wanted to pay tribute to our over 70s.

To thank them also. Thank you for your patience.

Thank you for your understanding. Thank you for paying attention.

You have endured lockdown for longer than any other group. And most of you are listening.

You have set up new social structures. You have found new ways of communicating. Amongst yourselves with your friends; with your neighbours; and with your loved ones.

Three weeks is indeed a long time. But many of you have seen worse. You have lived, through the horrors of a World War; through the trauma of a forced evacuation; through the hardship of a closed border; and through the difficulties of years of blockade.

And you made the best of those hard situations.

You overcame them, with typical Gibraltarian spirit.

And you emerged with a smile from the other end. You will do so again. When all this is over.

For now, and for your own protection. Stay at home and stay safe. As Her Majesty the Queen said on Sunday, We will meet again.

08-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR