Covid Shopping Ring Up Record Grocery Sales!

Over the past month or so, we have faced profound changes to our daily lives, as a result of the need for social-distancing, impacting the way we work, shop, and socialise.

The Covid-19 pandemic, and measures to slow the spread of the virus, has meant for many, that the normal weekly shopping, is for some their daily shopping. However, there are many families who are making fewer trips to the supermarket. Yet spending, has considerably increased on the obvious, particularly if we’re fighting a pandemic, on things like hand soap, household cleaners, toilet paper, tissues, and frozen foods which are in high demand!

This is not area I usually write about, but wants usual about anything at the moment?

I have closely followed the current crises in many areas, and now the grocery retail sector of local life. I have to say, it’s been quite fascinating exercise in more ways than one.

Shopping Soars on the Rock!

There is no question, that shoppers in the month of March would have spent additional hundreds of pounds each on grocery items, even on those they never thought they needed or would not have normally dropped into their shopping trolleys or baskets!

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION.

09-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR