Mackintosh Trust donates £60,000

The Board of Governors of The John Mackintosh Trust, a charity whose funds are primarily used for projects to help the elderly in Gibraltar, have agreed to donate the sum of £60,000 to the GHA’s COVID-19 fund.

The members of the Board are the Governor Nick Pyle; the Bishop of Gibraltar, Carmel Zammit; the Chief Secretary, Darren Grech, and the President of the Jewish Community, James Levy.

The Board of Governors hope this amount will go some way towards assisting the GHA in its continuing efforts to combat COVID-19. They also wish to thank the Gibraltar Government, the GHA, and in particular its frontline staff, for everything that they are doing during this current unprecedented situation.

09-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR