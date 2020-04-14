ADVICE FOR TRAVELLERS

Following the welcome announcement that British Airways will continue flights to Gibraltar on a reduced schedule, passengers should be aware of the following important information regarding this route during the current COVID-19 crisis.

British travellers, who are not resident in Spain, should not fly to Gibraltar with a view to entering Spain via the land frontier.

Only Spanish citizens or those who can prove they are resident in Spain will be allowed to enter Spain through airports, ports or land borders. In order to enter Spain, travellers will be required to show proof of nationality or evidence that they are resident there, such as a residency certificate / card, together with valid travel documents. Please be aware that travel to visit a holiday home, which is not a person’s usual residence, will not be permitted.

Travellers wishing to enter Gibraltar from Spain to fly on to the UK should arrive in Gibraltar on the day of flight departure and make their way straight to the airport terminal, which is adjacent to the land frontier. They will need to present evidence of a confirmed flight booking, together with valid travel documents to both the Spanish and Gibraltarian immigration officers. Please note that the Gibraltar airport terminal building does not stay open overnight and it is NOT permitted to spend the night there.

