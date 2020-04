A 103-YEAR-OLD survivor of Covid-19 has said "courage and strength, faith" helped her defeat the virus. Ada Zanusso, below, from Lessona in Italy, is thought to be the oldest person in Europe to have recovered.

She said she was "well" and reading the newspapers in her care home after a week in bed. Her doctor, Carla Furno Marchese, said: "We thought she wasn’t going to make it because she was always drowsy ... One day she opened her eyes again."

