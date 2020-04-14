LIFE AFTER THE VIRUS

What will life in Gibraltar look like after the corona pandemic has subsided. Even politicians are unable to respond and are busy searching for answers?

Turtle Pace of Coronavirus Progression

We know, for sure, there is a post pandemic life. Mostly thanks to where it all started in China who are almost back to normal. Where shops, restaurants, bars, and offices are open again for business. Just before Easter, in Wuhan, where the Covid-19 pandemic originated, they came out of a 76-day marathon lockdown. Residents there, are now considered corona free to travel to other parts of Chinese mainland.

Back home, and in pandemic terms, Gibraltar is probably more than a few lockdown weeks away from that point. Our pandemic, hasn’t really got going yet, with figures very slowly rising. There is a sense of confusion setting in, on whether the current spread of C-19 is good or bad, or shall we have to start again? And the question everyone is asking, though FEW want to say it in public: "how long can we remain in this turtle pace of coronavirus progression"?

The reality is, no one knows? Whatever measures were adopted to lockdown Gibraltar, also appears to have done a good job in partially locking away the virus. It also seems, that calculations regarding the potential spread of the Virus, were not as accurate as first thought. In the latter sense, measures have so far obviously worked. But, as we remain locked away, we are still being warned to expect the big virus-wave to rush-in and contaminate us all with a view of creating the national immune blanket. But how can this happen anytime soon, if at all, if we are all stuck at home waiting to be struck by the coronavirus surrounded by four walls?

The Mystery of the Curve

This is hugely confusing for many people to understand. Because, although we all want to remain virus-free, and agree, that measures taken so far have been successful. Yet, local experts, appear

hell-bent in their repeated predictions that we will all catch the virus at some point. Though due to the spread of the Virus, as it is travelling now, it could probably take 18 months to fully contaminate Gibraltar, longer, if we remain at home!

But already, there are serious differences of opinion with the expert(s). Particularly, regarding the

Covid-19 test programmes and their none to clear and unconvincing manner they have presented the case not to move to a far broader and comprehensive scale of testing in the community. The same experts, are now attempting to convince the public, that a random test programme of 400 people just conducted, is enough for them to predict the movement of the now ‘Famous Curve’ which has not yet really appeared, if daily updates are anything to go by?

For the time being, the public are being baffled and confused with figures and percentages on what exactly is 2%, 3% or 4% of the population, relating to tests already carried out?

Making the Face Mask Fit

There is a similar situation with the use of masks. Where our in-house expert, is also of the opinion that ‘there’s no evidence, wearing a mask would prevent infection in a healthy person in a wider community setting’. This, is also, according to WHO (World Health Organization) who say there is currently no evidence that wearing a mask is useful. This, is the same WHO which has sometimes been criticised for its handling of past disease outbreaks. Where already, WHO have admitted an initial error in its risk assessment of the current pandemic!

