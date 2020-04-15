OXYGEN - A BREXIT BENEFIT

Just when St Bernard’s Hospital needed a guaranteed supply of oxygen in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, a production plant has now come on stream, thanks to some forward thinking by the Brexit contingency planning team.

When planning for Brexit, the GHA aimed to be as self-sufficient as possible and less reliant on medical supplies coming through the border from Spain. In the summer of 2019, it was decided to purchase an oxygen production plant rather than to rely on the existing liquid oxygen tanks (topped up from the depot in San Roque) and cylinder compressed oxygen (refilled at the depot in Jerez). In time, it was expected that this plant would also be a more cost-effective solution.

Following this decision, the GHA’s technical team travelled to Eastern Europe to see a particular plant being used successfully at a number of hospitals. It was then decided to purchase this system and, as a result, the equipment is now up and running in Gibraltar and will pay for itself within a few months.

15-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR