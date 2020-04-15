Wrong information about Gibraltar in the WHO website

Early in April it was said that a man may have passed away as a result of the coronavirus.

In the World Health Organisation website, there was a 'one dead' placed against Gibraltar, as our extract of the WHO chart shows. Although it was later confirmed that the death had nothing to do with the virus, the wrong information kept coming out in the WHO website until this Monday, when it was changed to nil. How come the relevant authority did not spot the mistake earlier?

