Now is not the time to take risks

Welcome to our daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.This reflects our commitment to keep you informed. And to keep you safe.Which is why we will again repeat our public health message.

I am joined today by Consultant Geriatrician and Medical Lead at Elderly Residential Services Dr Antonio Marin.He will update us on the situation at ERS. The Government is very thankful for his efforts and those of Susan Vallejo and the team there.

DAILY STATISTICS

I will start with an update from A&E and with the latest test data.

Remember that anyone with the symptoms of COVID-19 should call 111 first.

In the last 24 hours there were a total of 44 attendances at A&E.

Fifteen of them had COVID symptoms.

Nine of them were swabbed.

One was admitted to the COVID Ward.

One was admitted to the COVID CCU.

The latest data is as follows:

Total swabs (including random) 1753

Results pending 154

Results received 1599

Confirmed 131

Active 26

Recovered 105

The active cases, I repeat, are now 26.All 26 are at home.

This morning there were:

Zero confirmed cases in the COVID Ward.

Zero confirmed cases in the COVID ICU

And zero confirmed cases in ERS.

However, please bear in mind that there are suspected cases. Two in the ward and two in ICU, where the results of swabs are awaited.

OUTBREAK

I have an urgent update on the above. I can confirm that six GHA staff have been diagnosed as confirmed cases of COVID-19.

All were working at the Children’s Health Centre in the 48 hour period preceding the onset of symptoms.

Five have been advised to self-isolate. And one has been admitted to the COVID Ward.

The whole facility will be decontaminated.All relevant details will be made public. Once again do not believe rumours on social media.We will provide you all the information directly.

TEST NUMBERS AND LEVELS

Back to the figures. The grand total of 1753 tests so far is some 5.5% of the population. In terms of tests done per capita (million), Gibraltar is still ranked fourth in the world.

DEVELOPMENT AND PLANNING COMMISSION

This health pandemic has reshaped our lives.

Gibraltar is not the place we once knew. Much has changed.

Things need to be done differently.In many areas. For now. Some bodies have had to change how they operate.

The Development and Planning Commission, or DPC, is one of them.It has met in public since January 2012.This will not be possible during the health crisis.For very obvious reasons.

Temporary working arrangements have had to be devised. Let me explain what they are. The Chairman has selected a number of applications.

In these, public participation is not required, or that process is already complete with no responses.

The agenda has been placed on-line. Details of the applications can be viewed there. Members of the Commission will vote electronically on each application. The minutes will continue to be made public as usual.

There are four applications on the latest agenda.

The first two applications relate to projects where the requirement for EIAs is being considered.

One is North Gorge and another the new football stadium.In both the Town Planner will submit his screening opinion.This will simply state whether an EIA is required. There is no provision for public comment or participation here.

The third application is for residential alterations and extensions at Devil’s Gap.This involved a period of public participation.That period expired on 9 December last year.And no comments were received.

The fourth application relates to the proposed installation of photovoltaic panels on the cruise liner terminal. This again involves no public participation.

Therefore relevant applications will be considered in this way. For the specific reasons that I have described. For the moment. Going forward,the Chairman is looking into other options.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR