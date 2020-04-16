Oh doctor, you’re in trouble; Goodness Gracious Me!

What is happening with the Public Health department in the GHA, given that public health is a major consideration as regards the coronavirus crisis. Although the public at large may not be aware of it, the head of the Public Health Department has disappeared...

Dr Sohail Bhatti, that's the Public Health Director, made a first appearance in the Government's Press Conference on 27 March. His next, and last appearance, was on 5 April.

And now comes the great disappearance act. He was scheduled to appear on 13 April at the Government's Press Conference, but 13 is seemingly an unlucky number for him. He and minister Licudi were booked for the Easter Monday conference, and the media were there, with an abundance of questions for him, as he is the person in charge of the virus advice everyone gets given.

