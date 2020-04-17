The International Lions Club of Gibraltar announces results of the charity ‘Horse Racing Event’ that took place on 28th September 2019, at ‘The Central Hall, Gibraltar’. A combined charity event, held in conjunction with ‘Round Table Gibraltar’ and ‘The Rotary Club of Gibraltar’.

The Event proved to be a huge success. The venue was full to capacity. An evening enjoyed by all, the results, were exceptional.

We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincerest gratitude to all involved, including those who took an active part, sponsors, as without their participation this would have not been possible, members and the public in general for their generosity and unmeasurable community spirit. We would not like to leave unmentioned those that were instrumental to this cause, on the night.

THE SPONORS :

• GIB OIL LTD

• MONTEVERDE & SONS LTD

• MANSION

• McKILLOP SMITH

• HOLY TRINITY CATHEDRAL

• FORM A CO LTD

• STAGNETTO LTD

• BIA LTD

• BRAY PROPERTIES LTD

• CHURCH & CO

• GMI LTD

• KHUBCHANDS

• LA PATISSERIE LTD

• ROCK COOL LTD

• ROCK DOMESTIC APPLIANCES

• PARODY TOURS

• PWC

• TECHTROLEC LTD

• XL SCAFFOLDING LTD

Aside from this, special mention goes out to ‘Hammonds Ltd ’ for their time, support, and kindness in allowing the use of their screen, equipment and their technicians to be there the whole evening taking care that all worked accordingly, set up and monitor, as required.

‘York Limited’ (Marks and Spencer) for their vouchers. The list goes on, and is not exhaustive; DLH for collecting and returning the disks to UK. Finally Mr. Andrew Coombe, who was an excellent compeer throughout the evening. Huge thanks, undoubtedly also goes out to the public, in general, who, consistently, rise up to the occasion to make any charity event in Gibraltar a success.

The monetary returns were just over a staggering £15,000, to be distributed as follows:

RESULTS

• PATHWAY THROUGH PAIN £ 2,500.00

• ACTION4SCHOOLS £ 2,500.00

• GIBRALTAR PARKINSON'S SUPPORT GROUP £ 2,500.00

• THE HAPPINESS FOUNDATION £ 2,500.00

• PROSTATE CANCER £ 2,500.00

• TORCH RUN FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS £ 2,500.00

• THE SURPLUS HAS BEEN DONATED TO THE GHA FOR COVID 19

Funds raised were donated and presented to the respective Charities, as named above, by His Worship The Mayor Mr. John Goncalvez at the ‘City Hall-Mayor’s Parlour’, on the 5th March of this year.

