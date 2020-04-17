From yesterday’s Government press conference by health minister PAUL BALBAN:

The total number of swabs taken so far is 1813 Results pending 53 Total Results received 1760 Negative results 1590 Confirmed cases 132 Active cases 27 Recovered cases 105.

I would like to start by running through todays COVID Statistics:As of this morning at 9:

I will now share our hospital statistics.

In the last 24 hours there have been a total of 31 attendances to A&E of which 11 had symptoms that could be related to COVID 19. 10 of these were swabbed.

There were no admissions to COVID CCU.

There were 5 admissions to COVID John Ward of which 2 had negative swabs and 3 are pending results.

Today we have a total of 378 free beds, between SBH and the Nightingale Facility.

This includes 12 free beds in our COVID CCU, 7 free beds within our non-COVID CCU and 28 free beds within our COVID Ward.

Yesterday the GHA received the first consignment of hospital profiling beds which will further increase bed capacity at SBH and the Nightingale Facility.

These beds will bring St Bernard’s acute bed capacity up to 195 from 149 by providing John Cochrane Ward with new profiling beds.

This converts the Elderly Residential Ward to another Acute Ward for the duration of the crisis.

SBH, for all intents and purposes, is now a fully-fledged Acute Hospital at part of our COVID-19 surge preparations. This places Gibraltar in an incredible position to be able to cope in the event of a surge.

80 new beds have been received so far with an additional 40 beds due to arrive by the end of April.

Nightingale has therefore also increased its bed capacity.

28 new profiling beds have been added to the Nightingale Facility bringing the total capacity of Nightingale up to 238 from 190.

The New Oxygen Plant at Nightingale is in the process of being commissioned and will be able to provide piped continuous oxygen to 22 patients if we have the need to.

Following its commissioning, the plant will be fully operation before next week.

By the end of April, it is expected that further infrastructure will be completed to be able to provide oxygen to 44 patients in total.

This Oxygen Plant complements our recently commissioned oxygen plant at SBH as recently announced.

Mt ALVERNIA ISOLATION UNIT COMPLETED

Meanwhile at Mt Alvernia, the dedicated isolation unit is due to be completed providing a further 4 isolation beds.

This helps provide us with very valuable data regarding the status of the residents within the ERS facilities.

I am very pleased to announce that they have all returned negative which is great news and testament to the incredible work that is being done by the ERS Team led by Dr Marin and Susan Vallejo.

CT SCANNER

I am also pleased to announce that a second, CT scanner, has now been received on a temporary basis providing resilience should the CT Scanner at SBH be out of service for whatever reason.

This portable CT Scan has been located within the MUGA Facility within the Tercentenary Hall Sports Complex.

