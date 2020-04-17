Hassan Nahon’s party accused of playing party politics

The Government says it is disappointed that the press release issued by Together Gibraltar asks many questions which were already answered in the press release issued by the Government and the GHA the day before, as if the release circulated by Marlene Hassan Nahon had got the facts wrong.

The party had referred to 'investigative questions' but to the Govenment, to that extent,it is clear that the party were NOT asking ‘investigative questions’. "They are just keen to make their voice heard whether that is helpful or not," said a statement from No.6 Convent Place.

In addition, the Government adds that it can confirm that the GHA has an abundance of PPE and continues to order PPE to keep pace with daily use while ensuring PPE will be available if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases; there will be no shortage in Gibraltar for GHA staff.

There is absolutely no reason for Together Gibraltar to have suggested the opposite. In fact, the GHA personnel involved in the Children’s Health Centre issue were all wearing PPE at all times that they came into contact with patients, as set out in our press release yesterday and in line with public health advice.

"Together Gibraltar should, in fact, read the Government’s press release of yesterday to get the answers to the questions that they are asking today," said the Government, suggesting that the party had got things wrong.

The Government continues to be disappointed by the fact that Together Gibraltar seem to want to take any opportunity to make COVID-19 party political. In fact, the general public want the Government to concentrate on the continued slowing of the virus.

Additionally, although Together Gibraltar have not asked after the well-being of the staff members in question, the GHA is happy to report to the community that all are very well and that the swab taken from the staff member of the GHA who had been admitted to John Ward has been returned as negative.

The situation in Gibraltar continues to be under control and the work being done by the GHA and the Government on the basis of the Public Health advice is bearing fruit, the Government added.

17-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR