Michael’s 71st birthday that he will never forget

Friends, family, and the police all came to celebrate Michael Lima’s 71st Birthday outside Dr. Giraldi Home yesterday. Due to the Covid lockdown measures, none of Michael’s family could celebrate this special day with him, however, this did not stop Michael’s nephew from calling the RGP for a special arrangement.

Michael has admired the Emergency Services since he was a child, so naturally, the RPG were enthusiastic and very willing to take time off their schedules to wish him a very special birthday alongside friends and family.

Around ten minutes before the event, already there were a number of people waiting for Michael to arrive at the balcony outside the main entrance, the atmosphere positively joyous with cheer.

As Michael walked out, accompanied by a carer, all around cheered and clapped for him. His family members cried many a "love you" and he thanked them all in return. Soon after, the first vehicle arrived to a number of cheers, and as the second came with its lights flashing blue they all began to sing Happy Birthday.

17-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR