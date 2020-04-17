Michael’s 71st birthday that he will never forget
Michael has admired the Emergency Services since he was a child, so naturally, the RPG were enthusiastic and very willing to take time off their schedules to wish him a very special birthday alongside friends and family.
Around ten minutes before the event, already there were a number of people waiting for Michael to arrive at the balcony outside the main entrance, the atmosphere positively joyous with cheer.
As Michael walked out, accompanied by a carer, all around cheered and clapped for him. His family members cried many a "love you" and he thanked them all in return. Soon after, the first vehicle arrived to a number of cheers, and as the second came with its lights flashing blue they all began to sing Happy Birthday.
