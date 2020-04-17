Children’s Health Centre opens after decontamination

There are six confirmed cases and one suspected case among GHA staff.

The facility was closed for a deep clean and decontamination. This is now complete and it will re-open today as usual.

There has been a confirmed outbreak of COVID-19 at the Children’s Health Centre (CHC) in Europort.

Five of them have been sent home and one has been admitted to the COVID Ward at St Bernard’s Hospital.

All of them have been working at the CHC and were doing so in the 48 hours prior to the onset of symptoms. This suggests that there is likely to have been sustained transmission over a period of several weeks, during which clinics have been ongoing.

A statement adds: Most of the dentists have been doing telephone consultations and attended to emergency cases only. Their clinics have been deep cleaned after every use and the dentists have worn full PPE.

Most of those working at the CHC are not providing an essential service over the next week, so in order to control the outbreak they have been asked to self-isolate.

A total of eighteen have been swabbed and these will be tested in-house.

A risk-assessment today has identified the staff kitchen as the most used common area.

ACTION TAKEN

- Closed off dental areas of the CHC for deep clean of all rooms, common areas and waiting rooms.

- All relevant staff have been swabbed.

- Other users of common staff area have been swabbed.

- Those showing symptoms asked to self-isolate.

- Decontamination completed.

The advice to members of the public, including persons who attended the children’s medical or dental clinics, remains the same. In the event of showing any symptoms associated with COVID-19 they should call 111 and follow the advice given.

