COVID-19 A SOCIAL CRISIS: Three disasters merged into one

a public health, an economic and a social crisis. As I write this article, we can see the number of globally recorded cases rise to 1,862,028 with deaths at 114,980 (figs at 13.04.20) not encouraging figures in the least.

The industrialised world is facing a severe global emergency consisting of what can be described as three disasters merged into one:

Governments have spar-ed no effort in putting preventive and controlled measures in place (some with greater or lesser success) in a desperate attempt to "Flatten the Curve" a phrase which has now become fashionable during this pandemic. Every day more people are rushed into intensive care from where many, will never see the light of day again.

CONSUMERISM

Our industrialised society has been configured around consumerism, leaving no cushion for a ‘rainy day’, just in case our earnings disappear overnight. During these times we rely heavily on Governments’ strategies to return life to normal and any challenges to the way Governments are handling the crisis surmounts to sabotage or unpatriotic behaviour.

Governments, for all the right reasons, have put expenditure limits during this crisis in the back burner, in order to meet priority response needs the saving of life and the saving of the quality of life. Selling the family silver will come back to haunt them, when post disaster attempts are made to introduce early recovery initiatives to save the quality of life. Life will never be the same again.

We have been used to an above average baseline level and quality of life, whilst globally turning our backs to drastic underfunding and privatisation of the health care service, causing desperate understaffing and a demoralised staff. We thou-ght the days of the gravy trains would last for ever.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION.

17-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR