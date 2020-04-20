World Health Organisation says that decisions to lift LOCKDOWN should be based on protecting human health

Countries should evaluate and meet six criteria before they lift shelter-in-place restrictions for COVID-19, World Health Organisation officials said during a press briefing.

Decisions should be based on "protecting human health" and the scientific knowledge about how the coronavirus is transmitted, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general.

We are all learning, he said. We can only act on what we know.

During the briefing, Tedros outlined six criteria to lift restrictions:

> Transmission is controlled.

> Health system capacity is in place to detect, test, isolate, and treat every case and trace every contact.

> Outbreak risks are minimized in special settings, such as nursing homes.

> Preventive measures are in place in workplaces, schools, and essential businesses.

> The risk of people bringing the virus in from other countries is managed.

> Communities are fully educated, engaged, and empowered to adjust to the new normal.

