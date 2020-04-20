World Health Organisation says that decisions to lift LOCKDOWN should be based on protecting human health
Decisions should be based on "protecting human health" and the scientific knowledge about how the coronavirus is transmitted, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general.
We are all learning, he said. We can only act on what we know.
During the briefing, Tedros outlined six criteria to lift restrictions:
> Transmission is controlled.
> Health system capacity is in place to detect, test, isolate, and treat every case and trace every contact.
> Outbreak risks are minimized in special settings, such as nursing homes.
> Preventive measures are in place in workplaces, schools, and essential businesses.
> The risk of people bringing the virus in from other countries is managed.
> Communities are fully educated, engaged, and empowered to adjust to the new normal.
20-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
