‘THANKS’ POSTCARD TO ALL IN GIBRALTAR
To send the postcard all that needs to be done is:
1. Write a friendly message on the card
2. Fill in the name and address of the recipients (no stamps required) 3. Insert them in any postbox while out on your daily exercise or essential shopping.
Postmen and post-women will deliver these postcards free of charge to any local address.
For those who receive the postcards, we’d love to see them and we would encourage people to upload a photo on social media using the hashtag #thanking gibraltar
Minister with responsibility for the Post Office, Vijay Daryanani said, ‘This is an excellent initiative as it encourages people to keep in contact with those who are in lockdown or to thank those who are on the frontline. It also gives me the chance to thank the staff of the Post Office who are not only working hard during these difficult days but, with this initiative, are actually volunteering for this extra work!’
*Postcards are also available to pick up free of charge from the Post Office, all Express Shops, Risso’s Daily, GibOil Petrol stations and Morrisons Supermarket
21-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
