Donations from International Lions Club of Gibraltar

Further to your recent publication, of which we thank you, there are several issues regarding The International Lions Club of Gibraltar we would like made public:

1) On 24th March we donated £5,000.00 to GHA towards required equipment, out of which £500.00 are to be assigned to ENT department.

2) Every year during May we treat senior citizens that live on their own for lunch, with music and transport provided, last year 97 senior citizens attended and thoroughly enjoyed themselves. This year due to lockdown we have to postpone this event until further notice.

3) Every year we donate Easter Eggs to St. Martin's School. (We were able to donate this year just prior to lockdown).

4) A bit of history background every year we carry out a donation to three UK hospitals which are frequented by Gibraltarians......Royal Marsden Hospital......Great Ormond Street Hospital and St. George's University Hospital. (This year has already been donated).

5) Within the past few years we have also made donations to Calpe House for equipment......TV sets and microwaves.

Our moto is WE SERVE.

Yours,

Leslie Bruzon

International Lions Club of Gibraltar

21-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR