The Gibraltar Cheshire Home Support Group has received an urgent request from the Dar El Hana Committee that runs the Cheshire Home in Tangier, for assistance to help meet the cost of food and other essentials at the "home" in Tangier.

The Corona Virus outbreak in Morocco and Tangier has adversely affected the normal supply given by Local Government authorities and private benefactors to charities such as the Cheshire Home in Tangier with provisions for the forthcoming religious festival of Ramadan.

A group of fourteen residents remain at the "home" tendedto by a reduced number of carers, where they will remain during the whole month of Ramadan starting next Thursday as they have no family home that will take them in..

The committee in Tangier requested 3,500 euros to help them meet the costs of these residents and workers to coincide with the lifting of the current "lockdown" in Morocco towards the end of May. Arrangement have already been made by the local support group to transfer this amount to the "home" in Tangier to meet any shortcomings as a result of the circumstances currently prevailing in Tangier. The funds will help the Dar El Hana committee to cater for those still being catered for at the "home" whilst local Government provision become more generally available and private benefactors are again encouraged to assist.

If anyone would like to help with this appeal please transfer your donation to the account specified below:

Gibraltar International Bank

Account No: 07095001

Account: The Gibraltar Cheshire Home Support Group

Sort Code: 60-83-14 Donation in sterling.

Information on matters at the Cheshire Home in Tangier will be made known in Gibraltar by the local support group as these evolve duringthe forthcoming weeks.

Should you wish to know more about the Cheshire in Home, Dar El Hana,or the work of the group here in Gibraltar please use the email on the letterhead above or log on to the group's face-book page.

The Committee

The Gibraltar Cheshire Home Support Group

