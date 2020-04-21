Coronavirus lockdown sparks riots in Paris

Footage posted on social media showed protesters hurling fireworks, and police responding with tear gas and baton charges.

Tension with the police erupted again on the evening of April 19 in Villeneuve-la-Garenne near Paris, where a motorcycle accident involving the police had provoked the first clashes with residents the day before.

Rioting broke out in housing estates around Paris as tensions escalated over the coronavirus lockdown.

Footage posted on social media showed protesters hurling projectiles including fireworks, and police responding with tear gas and baton charges. Other videos showed several police cars and bins being set alight.- skynews

