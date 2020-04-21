Ten of Spain’s regions have detected at least 419,000 possible coronavirus cases

Unlike the 190,000 confirmed patients in Spain so far, these people have not been given tests but present symptoms compatible with Covid-19 A doctor speaks to a patient at a primary healthcare.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in all of Spain is now at nearly 190,000. The figure, updated on a daily basis by the Health Ministry, includes everyone who has tested positive for the virus. But there is another data set that helps give an idea of the dimension of the pandemic in Spain: the number of possible cases.

These include people who have not been given any kind of test, but whose symptoms correspond to a patient who is suffering from the Covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. The 10 of Spain’s 17 Spanish regions who are tracking this data have detected at least 419,000 possible cases, according to the information that EL PAÍS has compiled.

Madrid and Catalonia account for 73% of them.

21-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR