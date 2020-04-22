SALUTE FROM BUGLERS

Buglers of the Gibraltar Band and Drums Association have been playing from their homes around Gibraltar every evening at 8 p.m. in tribute and to salute our front guards (our essential and emergency services) during this pandemic.

The bugle salute commences with a fanfare called ‘Salute to the Guard’ and ends with the playing of ‘Sunset’, a fitting way to end the day.

On Monday 20 April, two buglers performed the salute ceremony from the Tower of Homage, Moorish Castle, for all to hear, in tribute to our essential and emergency services to whom we all owe so much.

22-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR