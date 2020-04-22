IN FULL: Yesterday's statement by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia:

I will start with an update from A&E and with the latest test data as at 8.30am today.

Remember that anyone with the symptoms of COVID-19 should call 111 first.

In the last 24 hours there were a total of 30 attendances at A&E.

Eleven of them had COVID symptoms.

Eight were swabbed.

Two were admitted to the COVID ward and were awaiting review by the Consultant.

The latest test data is as follows:

Total swabs 1974

Results pending 50

Results received 1924

Confirmed 132

Active 12

Recovered 120

All 12 active cases are at home.

TEST NUMBERS AND LEVELS

The grand total of 1974 tests so far is some 6.2% of the population. In terms of tests done per capita (million), Gibraltar is now ranked fifth in the world.

SMALL COUNTRIES

That is our data.So what about other small countries? How does Gibraltar compare with them? Particularly those in Europe.

San Marino, for example, has 461 confirmed cases. They have also regrettably had 39 deaths.

Andorra has 717 confirmed cases. And 36 deaths.

There are 82 cases in Liechtenstein. And 1 death.

The Channel Islands data shows that Jersey has 245 confirmed cases.

And 12 have proved fatal.

While in Guernsey with 239 confirmed cases, 9 patients have sadly passed away.

The Isle of Man has reported 297 cases and 4 deaths.

So when we compare, when we look at this data, and we see what is sadly happening in Europe, We have much to be thankful for. At the same time, we can be proud of the way we have prepared.

Proud of our Public Health staff. Proud of our healthcare staff. Of the public service and the emergency services. Proud of everyone who has pulled together. And proud of all of you. Of the way that you have risen to the occasion.

And faced the threat. Together.

But we should not become complacent. We must not be lulled into a false sense of security. And we must not be driven by dangerous, misplaced bravado.

Rash actions often carry serious consequences.

Now is a time for serious thought and considered judgment. We have done well. That is true.

But things can change very rapidly. The experience of other countries has shown that.

The virus is still here. The virus is highly infectious. And it has killed tens of thousands of people. Over two million infected cases.

All over the planet.

Over 20,000 people have died in Spain, in France and in Italy. Over 16,000 in the United Kingdom.

The virus can spread quickly. It will move from person to person. So the less contact you have with others, the better for you and the better for them.

As you know, the law allows you to go out. In certain defined circumstances. And for very specific purposes. If you are going outside, then do so with care. Maintain social distancing.

Stick to members of your household. The people you live with. Do not arrange to meet friends.

Do not stop for a chat. And be careful.

