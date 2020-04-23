New Isolation Unit for Mount Alvernia

Further to Government’s initiative to further extend the isolation capacity at Mount Alvernia, Elderly Residential Services (ERS) are pleased to announce the commissioning of a new Isolation Unit.

This building, previously a residential property adjacent to Mount Alvernia, has been completely reconfigured and transformed into a four-bedded high dependency care facility with capacity for IV therapy, cardiac monitoring and non-invasive mechanic ventilation. This project has been completed by GJBS in just two weeks.

This addition facility now raises Mount Alvernia’s isolation capacity to sixteen beds, equal to 10% of the home’s residential population.

Speaking on behalf of the ERS, Care Manager Susan Vallejo said; “This newly created isolation unit increases our capability to care for residents potentially infected by Covid-19 and compliments the existing contingency measures.”

Minister for Health and Care, Paul Balban added; “I believe this additional facility will add valuable resilience to the ERS in its contingency planning. I am grateful to GJBS for having delivered this project in record time and, of course, my gratitude to Susan and her team for their unwavering commitment to the care and safety of our community’s most vulnerable. Additionally, this is a real advantage for the future also as we will be able to provide medical care for our vulnerable elders here even after the Covid Pandemic is over.”

