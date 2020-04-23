Fascinating Gibraltarian heritage of Michelle Keegan, star of BBC’s Our Girl
It has now transpired that on her mother’s side, her grandfather Brian Turner was from Manchester and her grandmother Mary Wiltshire was from Gibraltar.
Her grandmother’s parents were also of mixed heritage - her mother Leonor Orfila was from The Rock, while her father Charles Wilshire was from England, but served as an electrician in the Royal Engineers stationed in Gibraltar.
Historian Jennifer Ballantyne told Michelle: “Leonor would certainly have expected to marry in the Sacred Heart Church [her local Catholic church], but she didn’t.”
Instead, the pair married on August 29, 1932, in the Wesleyan Methodist Church in line with Charles’ religion.
Writing about it in the Express, Abbie Llewelyn adds that the couple had three children - Michelle’s grandmother Mary and her younger brothers Alfred and Stuart - but the family was torn apart when war broke out.
