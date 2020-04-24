The World Health Organisation has failed us all
The Aussie Flu
Later I sat in front of my computer and started ruminating over past years experiences of outbreaks around the world; some epidemic, others very serious, but which could easily have turned the corner and become a pandemic. Not going too far back, I recalled that in December of 2017, there was an influenza outbreak in Gibraltar, the UK, Australia and further afield; one which was given the name of “Aussie Flu;” except that was a misnomer according to the experts.
I recall it particularly, because I was caught up in it. As many others I later learnt were, ending with bronchial pneumonia. I truly believed I was going to die because I had never before been so sick. What I had not realised at the time, until one of the visiting doctors informed us of it, was that a high number of people had been hospitalised locally, who also were very sick; and that was why she could not refer me to the hospital, because according to her, there was no room.
She was from Poland, one of a number of doctors who had been roped in to come and help out. Unfortunately our GP had just retired after many years of service. I saw five different doctors eventually, was prescribed five sets of antibiotics to take; some different, or of higher strength.
Not an Ordinary Flu
When I finally went out in March of the following year, the first person I met said he had found himself at one point out on the balcony, trying to get some air into his lungs because he could not breathe, and he was having a panic attack.
Further on in my walk I met others who like me had said that they had never been so ill in their lives. I felt angry that we had not been forewarned of a serious influenza coming our way; because had we been, we could have taken some precautions, like not mingling so much; for despite the seriousness of the outbreak, no one in charge at the hospital spoke out about it.
