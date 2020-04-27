Sports strategy

Since the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic, the Bayside Sport Complex and the GSLA Swimming Pool have both been closed.

They are now part of the Civil Contingencies’ plan and the wider Covid19 strategy.

The staff at GSLA have been very busy in various areas assisting Civil Contingencies making sure facilities are ready and up and running when required.

Some members of the team are working from home.

This ensures that administrative tasks continue on a daily basis.

Others attend their workstations to process essential documentation when needed.

Facilities are also inspected on a daily basis to ensure that all is well.

The majority of the staff complement have been redeployed to different places.

Eleven undertook initial training and have now spent the better part of five weeks in the different Hospital Call Centres.

They are working shifts, operating telephone lines and dealing with queries from the general public.

Six others are part of the team that is delivering goods and supplies to those over 70 and to those vulnerable members of the community.

Some staff members are working from the Training Centre undertaking other key roles.

The GSLA’s facilities staff have played an integral part in setting up a temporary hostel at the Garrison Gymnasium.

This was converted in conjunction, with Europa FC, the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Social Services Department.

Others have donated meals.

A team led by the Sports Development Unit is on standby to assist teachers in providing the children of essential workers with a varied set of activities.

Given that the number of children attending schools is relatively low, this same team has for the last few weeks provided structured physical activity to those vulnerable children in care.

These activities have provided a much needed outlet from the lockdown measures for those children.

The feedback has been so positive that initial discussions have already taken place about continuing these activities in some manner when normality returns.

The Sports Development Team, in conjunction with the Physical Activities Association for Mature Older Adults and GBC, have recorded a series of exercise sessions for seniors.

These can be practiced in the comfort of their own homes.

These new sessions are already available on GBC on a daily basis.

Filming of further videos will take place next week.

These will primarily be aimed at seniors over 70, who might struggle with the sessions already on offer.

GSLA have also been involved in manning the entrances to the four main pensioner estates and assisting with the delivery of goods to the tenants residing within those blocks.

Finally, in relation to the GSLA, the staff may also be deployed during the “Golden Hour” in order to assist the elderly.

- MINISTER LINARES

27-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR