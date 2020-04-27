Keeping the links alive

COVID-19 continues its ferocious rampage through the planet. And Gibraltar is not an island. We have been relatively spared so far.

But we do not exist in a vacuum.

We are connected by land to Spain.And by air to the United Kingdom.

This makes it important to monitor what happens in both.

Sadly, the death toll in the UK continues to rise.

Now to over 18,000 people. However, the number of UK air arrivals is very low.

Only 78 passengers flew into Gibraltar last week. And 70 flew out.

The same week last year saw over 5000 passenger arrivals. And a similar number of departures.

The lifeline service to Heathrow remains important. For persons, post and goods.

SPAIN LAND FRONTIER

As we know, even more have lost their lives in Spain than in UK. Now sadly over 22,000 persons.

Co-operation with Spain has been sensible and positive.

We have helped each other when we needed to.

And put people before politics. That is how it should be.

Even more so in the face of a global pandemic.

That is still killing thousands by the day.

COVID-19 has been the subject of the Chief Minister’s conversations, with the Foreign Minister of Spain;with the Interior Minister; with the President of Andalucia;and with the Mayor of La Linea.

By air, Spain has assisted with passengers bound for Gibraltar stranded in Malaga.

By land, they have helped exceptional cases to cross in either direction.

And goods continue to flow in through the border. Indeed, last week alone 616 trucks came in through the East Gate.

Many countries are discussing release from lockdown. Spain is itself taking small steps.

Children will be able to leave their homes. And exercise outdoors will be allowed.

Both are already possible here. Others are taking steps too. Denmark, for example, has opened primary schools. Clearly, Spain is more relevant to us than Denmark as we look to relax lockdown.

Because it will have a direct impact upon us. There are small blessings though.

Andalucia is not one of the worst affected regions.In turn, Cadiz is one of its least affected provinces.

And in the Campo, the virus has hit less severely than in other places. Although there was a surge.

Spain continue to face a serious situation. And Spain is important because of frontier flow.

That flow has reduced considerably. From 36,300 a day to 1750. It is now under 5% of what it once was.

However, a release from lockdown may lead to an increase in numbers.

In numbers infected.

And in numbers crossing. That is why we need to proceed very carefully.

And to monitor closely what happens next door.

