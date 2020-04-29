CARMEN GOMEZ DIARY

It’s is not only the environment that is welcoming the lack of traffic and the lack of activity out at sea. Schools of dolphins have been seen in nearby Spain enjoying the ocean at their ease.

If life has changed for us drastically at present; the animals that live around us know there is no one about; although they may not understand why; and they have discovered a new found freedom; as they come down from the hills and forests to roam our empty streets at their leisure; in the fields rabbits and wild boar are eating everything in sight as the farmers in Spain put their hands to their head. I wonder why it is that our apes that used to enjoy coming down from the Rock and visiting Main Street and the Trafalgar cemetery are not doing so. These chaps are!

