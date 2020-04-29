Chief Secretary’s ‘more for less’ political comment… backfires!

A week ago, Chief Secretary Darren Grech appeared on the daily live Government Covid press briefings. It seems, this was a day, when Mr Grech thought he would play (senior civil service) politics. He probably got carried away with all the political side of the national emergency and hustle-and-bustle of the last few months? I say a week, because I know there are more than a few waiting for Mr Grech to clearly and properly explained himself?

The Chief Secretary, apparently thought, that such an important daily press briefing would be a good platform to get his name onto the Covid news archives. But instead, and not for the first time, he not only ‘annoyed, but generated concern and alarm’ with many civil servants, teachers and others, including all representative unions. But, having had his moment on live television the Chief Secretary has retreated to his office and not seen since or heard of (unless he’s allowed another public entrance, before you read this report to expand on all the naughty people).

Many believe that Grech put his foot in it. Because, instead of sharing or reporting news of interest to the public, he made himself the centre of the news for the wrong reasons and with the wrong people. Those that, in fact, he leads, as well as the organisations who represent civil service members. All this, during important live government press briefing slot!

During his press briefing intervention, Grech in a prepared statement said: “There are definitely significant changes needed to improve the public services in Gibraltar. There will be difficult times ahead and we will have to work more, we will have to work longer hours, across a range of departments and areas, as and when called to do so. Certainly, the work might be different to what we are used to. It may involve doing something outside our normal duties. The puzzle assembled post COVID-19 will be very different to what we had before...We will need to get used doing more for less, yes for less”.

The Naughty People - Last Thing Civil Servants and Unions Wanted to Hear and Indirect Threats

Later, when asked by the press about those civil servants who had not responded, Grech replied, that ‘in all walks of life you’re going to get ‘naughty people’ making reference to those civil servants who according to him, had tried to go under the radar and take advantage of the situation, adding, ‘they know who they are, and I know who they are’. He then asked the so-called “naughty people” to stand up and be countered as the situation merits, and if they didn’t “step up”; he said ‘like everything in life there are consequences’. This was later construed as a direct threat from the chief secretary.

