If this was a yacht, what is a cruise liner?

Ships keep coming to Gibraltar despite the virus - for one thing or another, with special rules applying.

On this occasion, it was the Scenic Eclipse, a six-star, ultra-luxury mega yacht bunkering and provisioning on Saturday, sailing out of the bay and certainly much bigger than calling it a yacht, or even mega-yacht, might imply.

The Australian owned mega yacht specialises in luxury river cruises.

May it be one of many from our Commonwealth allies to call at Gibraltar.

29-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR