Colonel Brancato had three words for them: NULLI EXPUGNABILIS HOSTI!

Yesterday was regimental day for the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, but they could not celebrate it in the usual way for obvious reasons - that is, with many retired members in self isolation and the serving element stood-to provide support Military Assistance to the Civil Authorities (MACA) in the current COVID 19 emergency.

But according to Lt Col (Retd) Francis Brancato, the Honorary Colonel, the current situation has served to highlight the utility, versatility and professionalism of the Regiment as well as the calibre and resourcefulness of its members – regular, reservists and retired alike.

"To this end, I would like to highlight the outstanding contribution of our retired members, some of whom are playing a key role in the fight against the killer virus. In particular Lt Col (Rtd) Ivor Lopez heading the Civil Contingencies Coordination Centre, supported by Majs (Rtd) Ernest Danino and Andrew Bonfante together Capt Dean Castrey from the Reserves and Wayne Barton. Special mention to Maj (Rtd) Stuart Bensadon who was instrumental in the setting up in record time of the Nightingale facility at Europa," he said.

29-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR