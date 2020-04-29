New firefighters for Gibraltar

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service, in conjunction with the Airport Fire and Rescue Service, would like to welcome five new recruits to their ranks after jointly completing their Firefighter Foundation and Development Programme (FFDP), a first for the Services’ illustrious history.

Originally, this was to have been an eight-week course, held at the Fire Service College in Moreton-In-Marsh, Gloucestershire, UK. However, due to the extensively reported crisis, GFRS firefighters Liam Wilding, Jaydan Fortunato and Steven Soussi together with AFRS firefighters Alain Pons and Julian Lopez had to be hastily returned to Gibraltar in anticipation of tougher lockdown measures being enacted by the U.K. Government.

During their initial five weeks of a mentally and physically demanding course, the new entrants were assessed on all aspects of Fire Service activities. This included practical and theoretical assessment of basic skills such as ladders, hose drills, knots and lines.

Subsequent phases covered instruction on the all-important Brea-thing Apparatus and Compartment Fire Behaviour Training, including Search and Rescue procedures, as well as the recognition and mitigation of potential fire phenomena such as a flashover or backdraft.

The remaining three FFDP practical and theoretical modules were subsequently conducted locally. These included Road Traffic Collisions, encompassing vehicle cutting techniques for the extrication of trapped casualties, complemented by the Emergency Medical Responder course and Hazardous Materials awareness input.

Each Fire Service will now concentrate their efforts towards more specific skills, commensurate with their own areas of expertise. GFRS personnel will complete a two week diving course for sub surface diver rescue and a further two weeks of Rope Rescue Level One Operator’s course.

