Four areas for the over-70s as lockdown is relaxed

The relaxation of lockdown rules which apply to those persons over 70 is entirely voluntary for those affected, who can take advantage of the opportunity. There is no obligation to go out. Indeed, the advice remains that they should stay at home.

The position at the moment is that those over 70 can already leave home for the purposes set out in the law. This includes shopping for food or medicines, walking the dog, going to the bank, going to the doctor and going to work.

The data collected from other countries has shown that those in the over 70 age group will be worst affected in the event that they contract

COVID-19.The Government said that there are a small number of over 70s who have contacted the Government and expressed a desire to go out to exercise, in the same way as everybody else.

In addition to this, the advice to the Government is that after weeks of confinement, outdoor exercise for certain persons over 70 could prove beneficial.

The risk of catching the virus can be mitigated, but it cannot be eliminated completely, says the Government. A degree of mitigation from the risks of going out will be provided at defined locations on specific days and times. Eastern Beach, Camp Bay, the Victoria Stadium and Commonwealth Park will be reserved for persons over 70 only on weekdays from 10.00am until 12 noon. Bank Holidays are excluded.

30-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR