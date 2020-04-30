LIFE IN LOCKDOWN FOR SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES

Whilst Special Olympics athletes may have been in lockdown for weeks now with everyone else that does not mean that they have stopped their training. They are all keen athletes and as such they understand how important it is to keep their fitness levels up, using whatever is available to them.

Special Olympics Gibraltar has been encouraging athletes to take photos and videos of themselves exercising which are then uploaded onto their Facebook site. There have been some imaginative routines carried out in bedrooms, kitchens and living rooms but they go to show what is possible even under such trying conditions.

SOG National Director Annie Risso said “We are all inspired by our athletes who refuse to let anything get in the way of staying fit and active. We knew they wouldn’t let their training go and have encouraged them to keep up their agility and strength, and even to get their family to join in!”

The efforts of SOG have not gone unnoticed in the wider Special Olympic community and bocce athlete Aimee Mills has even been featured in the organisations’ Europe/Eurasia media postings.

Here are just some of the athletes working out in their homes:-

#MeetTheDetermined

30-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR