Many homes in lockdown unsafe from quarantined domestic abusers

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of a “horrifying global surge” in domestic violence during the coronavirus crisis and urged governments to step up efforts to prevent violence against women.

“We know lockdowns and quarantines are essential to suppressing COVID-19. But they can trap women with abusive partners,” Guterres said in a video message posted on Twitter. “For many women and girls, the threat looms largest where they should be safest - in their own homes”.

The UN Chief called on governments worldwide to make sure the prosecution of abusers continues, to even set up emergency warning systems in pharmacies and groceries, and declare women’s shelters essential services.

Gibraltar has fared no different during the health crises, with domestic violence/abuse cases remaining at disturbingly high levels during Covid crises!

Locally, it was recently reported from police figures that in March, during the early part of the lockdown, 47 domestic violence incidents were reported to the Royal Gibraltar Police with 12 arrests made. Previously, in February, 33 cases were recorded and in January there 46 cases with several arrests made. I am aware, that domestic violence/abuse incidents have similarly continued throughout April. These figures are unavailable for inclusion in this report. But in the first three months of the year 146 of these cases were recorded.

Most Concerning Aspect Are the Unreported

A key point, are that the many other abuse related incidents, for whatever reason, go unreported. Which is one of the most worrying aspects, to this still increasing social problem.

However, much like drugs and alcohol abuse, domestic violence/abuse will not go away. In fact, this social problem with accompanying concerns and obvious distress continues to increase. Those caught or involved in these horrid violent relationships, is probably to most people, like the occasional nightmare. But for them, its real and in many cases a daily occurrence!

Having penned a number of related reports over the years, regarding most aspects to the local domestic violence and abuse problem, it seems nothing much has changed. Although, the Panorama is still approached and contacted by abused people or family members and others who are at the forefront of this social problem!

It’s clear Gibraltar’s domestic violence/abuse is still a huge problem. Taking the figures mentioned of 146 reported cases in the first 3 months of the year as an accurate indicator ‘really says it all’. Although, this is only what this data represents: an indicator. It does not reflect the full seriousness of the situation!

Many Homes in Lockdown are Unsafe From Quarantined Domestic Abusers

Last year, in a report I penned, I spoke with ‘Rosalina Oliva’ founder member of the ‘Never Alone Domestic Support Group Gibraltar’. At the time, she was acutely concerned and unhappy that not enough was being done regarding this hugely important social problem, that today it seems, continues to devastate many people and whole families in Gibraltar.

Ms. Oliva, last year, told me, that before her group was formed, there had never been a group which recognised the issue of domestic abuse. “Society as a whole has always brushed abuse under the carpet and had failed to bring to light the issues of abuse in Gibraltar”. ‘Never Alone’, she said, intends to change that.

Adding, that since starting ‘Never Alone’ it was obvious how rife domestic violence was in Gibraltar, and it is very clear that help and support had been seriously lacking by every agency. “More needs to be done to tackle this serious issue” she said at the time.

30-04-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR