£20,000 for Cancer Relief

The Gibraltar International Bank has donated £20,000 to the local Charity Cancer Relief Gibraltar. The CEO, Lawrence Podesta commented that the extent of disruption caused by the Covid-19 virus has no limits.

The article in the press by the Charity announcing the launch of a fundraising initiative as a result of the decline in donations since the virus struck, prompted the Bank to make a contribution to this worthy cause.

"As Gibraltar’s community bank, we are more than pleased to be able to assist this Charity which means so much to so many people and take this opportunity to thank all those who work so hard to keep it running for the benefit of Cancer patients," they said.

Upon hearing this good news, the Cancer Relief Board of Trustees thanked the Gibraltar International Bank for this amazing donation. Marisa Desoiza, Chairperson expressed her delight and gratitude for this generous contribution to the charity’s work. She explained that the Covid-19 crisis has increased the level of anxiety and fear felt by patients with cancer and their families. These feelings have been heightened even more because of the effect of social isolation and social distancing. This means that patients and their loved ones need Cancer Relief now, more than ever.

The Charity remains committed to supporting them: "We will ensure that we offer continuity of the care to those affected by cancer in our community, not just now but into the future. This substantial donation from the Gibraltar International Bank will help us to do just that and for this Cancer Relief is extremely grateful.”

