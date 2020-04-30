Whilst the GSLP Liberals are in office, there will be no dilution of workers’ rights in Gibraltar
This year, perhaps more than others, I am convinced I took the right decision to bring back the May Day Bank Holiday to 1st of May where we can celebrate as workers on our day, and not just on what, for some years, was an extended Bank Holiday weekend.
On any other year, in the GSLP family we would have got together to celebrate the dawning of Workers’ Day together. The situation we are living in has not allowed us to do so this year for the first time since the GSLP was created over 40 years ago.
THINGS WE TAKE FOR GRANTED
As workers in Gibraltar, we often take for granted many things which are ahead of the benefits enjoyed by workers in other nations. Our basic rights are assured as a result of the struggle of workers many generations ago. That is what the celebrations of the 1st of May have traditionally been about commemorating.
The things we take for granted, like holidays, a minimum wage, respect for workers' rights, were all fought for by workers who risked their jobs, their families' wage and, in some cases, even their lives.
So when I have had the chance to change things as Chief Minister, I have done so. I haven't just brought back the important May Day holiday: we have done much, much more.
The minimum wage (introduced in Gibraltar by Sir Joe Bossano and the first GSLP Government in 1988, before it was even introduced in the UK) has increased more in my time in office than ever before, because it principally affects those in low paid jobs in the private sector. In fact, the minimum wage has increased by a third since we were elected.
30-04-2020
