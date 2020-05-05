Raising funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar in 7-Day Challenge

Peter Isola and Neil Costa from Isola's have set themselves an initial 7-day challenge to raise funds for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

Run through the Peter J Isola Foundation, if £25,000 is raised, Neil will run 10km a day and Peter will cycle 40km a day for a full week on his Watt bike at home.

If fundraising hits £50,000, Neil will continue on his 10km runs for an additional 7 days and Peter will up his cycling to 50km a day for the 7 days. In addition, Neil will shave his head!

Peter and Neil are looking to start the initial 7-days on Friday 8 May, VE day.

The foundation has already raised more than £15,000 and anyone can donate via the Foundation’s Just Giving page:

https://www.justg-iving.com/fundraising/peter-j-isola-foundation

Cancer Relief Gibraltar has been providing support to people living with cancer in the community for over 30 years. It offers free professional, practical, emotional and social support services, all of which are free and can be used by anyone affected by cancer; whether it is for a one-off chat or more continued support.

The charity has been providing virtual services during lockdown as it continues to support the community in a safe and responsible way.

The Peter J Isola Foundation was established to celebrate the life of ISOLAS former senior partner, the Hon Peter Joseph Isola OBE, who passed away in 2006. The main goal of the Foundation is to support local charities to which Peter, and his wife Rosie, who sadly recently passed away, dedicated much of their time.

