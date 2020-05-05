Sherpa 815 is a Dutch custom built Luxury Yacht with a difference. It has been in GIbraltar.Built to owner multi-billionaire Jim Ratcliffe’s brief who challenged the shipyard to construct a yacht that would be able to take him to extreme locations around the world while providing lots of storage space for toys and supplies. The main deck is fitted with massive cranes that are designed to lift various tenders as well as landing craft onto the deck.

CRUISE CALLS

Meanwhile, the Cruise Liners “Veen-dam, Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Quest” are planning to carry out technical calls at Gibraltar between the 5th and 8th May.

In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID-19 crisis, it must be pointed out that these are not cruise calls. The vessels do not have any passengers on board, and they will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, stores, discharge garbage/waste disposal, and transfer crew between the vessels. All four vessels will come alongside on different days in order to carry out these operations.

05-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR