Luxury yacht with a difference

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 - 09:50 PANORAMAnewsdesk
Meanwhile, the Cruise Liners “Veen-dam, Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Quest” are planning to carry out technical calls at Gibraltar between the 5th and 8th May.
In line with HM Government of Gibraltar’s decision to suspend cruise liner visits to Gibraltar during the current COVID-19 crisis, it must be pointed out that these are not cruise calls. The vessels do not have any passengers on board, and they will be berthing exclusively to take on bunkers, stores, discharge garbage/waste disposal, and transfer crew between the vessels. All four vessels will come alongside on different days in order to carry out these operations.
