What’s the end game?

This is the question on many people’s lips around the world; a question which they may well want an answer to, from their respective Governments. For after listening to their proposed plans, many are not getting what the point of the plans actually is. For some Governments it can be an ultimate agenda, or the desired consequence of a planned series of events, often elaborate and unknown to outsiders.

They tell the people only what they think is good for them to know. In the business world it’s ideally seen as an ingenious business strategy for the purpose of market domination. Such a scenario pretends to have an interesting outcome for all, though usually a major component is the acquisition of power by the Government who planned it, irrespective of the larger consequences to others; good or bad. This naturally and thankfully, I may add, is not so in our case.

A valuable exercise

However it does appear that what started out as a desperate surge by Governments, ours included; to not only acquire the necessary tools and set up an effective infrastructure to make sure that they were ready for the pandemic, but to also enforce the confinement of the over seventies, for fear that their health system could collapse under the weight; has truly been an eye opener for the Government of Gibraltar.

For just as Brexit pushed the Government to its limits, in its struggle to try and make Gibraltar and its population safe from any strangleholds, or impending ill intentioned political manoeuvres from Spain; it has also proved to have been a valuable exercise; one which is still there to serve the community the moment that Brexit comes back into the limelight. Curiously amidst the pandemic furore it appears that behind doors options are being looked at and work is getting under way between the UK and the US for example.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

07-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR