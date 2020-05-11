As schools begin to open

That week, the UK examination boards confirmed that GCSE and A level examinations for the summer 2020 would be cancelled.

On 18th March, the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Education in the On UK announced that schools would close. By then, school attendance in Gibraltar was down to around 35%.

Given the low attendance, the fact that UK schools would close and the cancellation of exams, we agreed with the teachers’ union NASUWT that it would not be possible to continue to deliver the National Curriculum in Gibraltar.

All schools except Notre Dame in the lower primary sector, St Anne’s in the upper primary sector, Westside in the secondary sector and St Martin’s closed as from 24 March.

Since then, Notre Dame, St Anne’s and Westside have been operating as childcare supervision facilities and St Martin’s has also been open.

The childcare supervision facilities have been open at weekends and have operated extended hours.

They have also been open during all public holidays and the periods when schools would have been on holiday (such as Easter).

We also put in place a home learning service for the many children that were at home.

As we start to ease our way out of lockdown, we must plan for the reopening of schools.

Last week, I explained the principles which would guide us as we developed this plan.

These principles are designed to prioritise the safety and security of all the children, teachers and other staff in schools – as well as the safety and security of the whole community.

I would like to repeat those four principles.

They are as follows:

1. A gradual, slow return to schools to be achieved with a prudent pause between each step.

2. Public health advice on social distancing and hand hygiene to be respected throughout the period to the end of the summer term.

3. Children who are at a critical stage of their learning journey are brought back first with some children being brought back to each school.

4. The Department of Education and schools will maintain, to the extent and for as long as possible, the following services:

a. home learning for those not able to attend school;

b. childcare supervision facilities for those parents who need to work and who are unable to arrange alternative childcare without involving relatives over the age of 70;

c. extended hours for children of key workers who need to work shifts.

Acting in accordance with those principles, we have now developed a staged plan for the reopening of schools.

St Martin’s will continue to operate until the end of term as it has been operating during lockdown.

For the next three weeks there will be no change in the current arrangements involving Notre Dame, St Anne’s and Westside, except that weekend supervision will cease on Sunday 17 May.

This is consistent with public health advice of waiting a prudent period between steps out of lockdown.

We have started to ease restrictions on businesses and we should wait three weeks to assess any effect this may have before taking the first step in Education.

Extended hours supervision and the creche facility will end on Friday 22 May.

All schools will reopen in a limited way on Tuesday 26 May, the day after the late spring bank holiday.

In the lower primary sector, year 2 will be brought back.

They will be split in two with half attending for two hours in the morning and the other half for two hours in the afternoon.

