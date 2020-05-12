HM Inspectorate of Constabulary expresses CONCERN about the RGP not doing enough about CORRUPTION

Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary has carried out an inspection of the Royal Gibraltar Police and has produced a 40-page report, publishing a series of recommendations on a wide range of policing matters, such as that the RGP is not doing enough to counter the risk of corruption.

Under the heading of Tackling Misconduct and Corruption it says:

"This is an area for improvement. The force doesn't fully understand its exposure to the risk of corruption. Its professional standards unit lacks the resource and expertise to develop a full understanding of the risk, or to monitor and mitigate the threat. Our recommendation is that the senior leadership team determine the best model for providing counter-corruption capability, to identify and pursue corrupt employees, or employees who are susceptible to corruption."

Further in the report it reiterates: We are concerned that the Royal Gibraltar Police is not doing enough to counter the risk of corruption.

It should do more to protect the public, its organisation and staff from corruption and allegations of corruption.

Under another heading about ethical and lawful behaviour, it says:

"The issue of corruption, even at a low or subconscious level, didn't appear to be a concern for the force. This was despite an environment that might permit or even promote corruption."

Indeed, the question of corruption crops up in other parts of the 40-page report.

ABUSE OF POSITION FOR A SEXUAL PURPOSE:

Under this heading it says: "The force has not briefed or trained its workforce on the risks posed by abuse of position for a sexual purpose.

Our recommendation is that it give officers and staff more guidance on appropriate behaviour - that is, what to watch out for in themselves and others."

And the report says more about this subject.

REPUTATION OF GIBRALTAR'S FINANCIAL SECTOR COULD BE DAMAGED

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary goes on to say: "Gibraltar faces difficulties in maintaining compliance with MONEYVAL and FATF. MONEYVAL is a monitoring body of the Council of Europe. It assesses compliance with the principal international standards to counter money laundering and the financing of terrorism. FATF is the Financial Action Task Force, a G7 initiative with similar aims to MONEYVAL."

It adds: The law enforcement and prosecuting authorities responsible for the detection, investigations and prosecution of money laundering are highly motivated to investigate and prosecute domestic proceed generating crime but have insufficient resources to conduct major money laundering investigations...Should this situation continue, it could damage the reputation of Gibraltar's financial sector."

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

12-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR