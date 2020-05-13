The Gibraltar Band and Drums Association are always ready to take part in events

 Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 10:14
It was VE Day, and in conjunction with the daily tribute and salute to our front guards (our essential and emergency services) during this pandemic, a drummer and two buglers of the Gibraltar Band and Drums Association performed a salute ceremony at the Cross of Sacrifice.

The ceremony comprised a drum salute followed by a fanfare salute ‘Salute to the Guard’ and the blowing of ‘The Last Post’, a one minute’s silence was then observed, the ceremony finishing with the blowing of ‘Rouse’.

