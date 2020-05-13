The Gibraltar Band and Drums Association are always ready to take part in events

It was VE Day, and in conjunction with the daily tribute and salute to our front guards (our essential and emergency services) during this pandemic, a drummer and two buglers of the Gibraltar Band and Drums Association performed a salute ceremony at the Cross of Sacrifice.
The ceremony comprised a drum salute followed by a fanfare salute ‘Salute to the Guard’ and the blowing of ‘The Last Post’, a one minute’s silence was then observed, the ceremony finishing with the blowing of ‘Rouse’.
