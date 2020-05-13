Driving dignitaries in wartime Gibraltar and beyond - including Montgomery and his double!

With PANORAMA having highlighted the wartime story of how Nazi Germany were deceived about the whereabouts of Field Marshal Montgomery, with Gibraltar playing a lead role as was also portrayed in the film Monty’s Double.

It so happens that Gibraltarian Sergeant Julio A. Pons, long-time military chauffeur, would drive dignitaries visiting the Rock, including Field Marshal Montgomery and his double!

Details of this fascinating story have now been given to PANORAMA by his son Julio M.Pons.

The story begins with Sergeant Julio. A. Pons having joined the G.D.F in early 1939 and already by the 1st June 1940 he had began his long duty of service to no less than ten Governors of Gibraltar.

Serving as their personal chauffeur Sergeant Pons covered what could be described as a very critical and busy period for Gibraltar’s army and Governors which also included a period when most Royalties visited the Rock.

This period included the 1st June, 1940 – 28th March, 1967 and so covered the war years. During this period he was privileged to have driven the following dignitaries while on their brief visits to Gibraltar: Sir Winston Churchill; Lord Mount-batten; Field Marshall Montgomery and his double; and the whole Royal Family.

In acknowledgement for his long service and excellent duty Sergeant Pons was awarded the total of six medals throughout the 27 years.

Sergeant Pons received the Royal Victorian Medal presented to him personally by her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II on board the Royal yacht Britannia.

This medal is only given to those who have personally served the Queen.

It is also interesting to note that the B.E.M. was also presented to his son Julio M. Pons for his dedicated work to charity thereby making them possibly one of the few families in Gibraltar where both father and son each hold the same medal.

13-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR