Carmen Gomez DIARY

According to a reliable source, at Eroski`s supermarket at the airport on Thursday of last week, as they entered the store from the exit side which was the only entrance open, there was no sanitizer on site for one’s hands, nor was there anyone sanitizing the bars of the shopping trolleys as they were carried in. Not very reassuring!

Different political complexities

When the Chief Minister informed us that he had sent his best wishes to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the birth of their baby boy; he went on to add “whatever our different political complexities that we may each have.” This puzzled me somewhat, as it did not appear to be in accordance with what we had been led to believe all along i.e. that theirs was a symbiotic relationship; one where both were on the same wavelength.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

13-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR