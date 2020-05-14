Carmen Gomez Diary
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 10:13 Carmen Gomez
Satellites from Spain in the dark of night over Gibraltar
It appears that of late, Spanish people in the Campo area have noticed what they call “satellites,” flying high in the night skies coming from the area of San Roque all the way across, in the direction of the Rock. Once over it, the light fades out and they can no longer be detected. This apparently happens every fifteen days, to be exact. Can anyone out there shed any light on this curious phenomenon? Does the fact that said satellite is lost from sight once it is over the Rock, mean that lights have been turned off to avoid detection? I ask.
14-05-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
