IN PERSPECTIVE - Over 500 people diagnosed with dementia in Gibraltar

The founding of the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Support Group began in 2008 by a “a group of people who were experiencing in their day to day lives extreme difficulties whilst caring for family members living with dementia”. Later in 2014, they changed its name to GADs, the Gibraltar Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society. The society is “here to assist and support people living with dementia their families and carers and to help and progress in their care and treatment. We are committed to ensuring that people in Gibraltar living with dementia and their families receive the appropriate care and support, at the right time, at the right place and that they are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve”. GADs is here to make dementia a “PRIORITY; to transform dementia services with the aim of achieving early diagnosis and high quality care and support at whatever stages of the disease; for greater openness, knowledge and understanding about dementia”.

GADs depends mostly on volunteer work that helps them “making Fidget Blankets and other items and also join us at our Flag Days and Awareness Days.” During the Covid-19 crisis, there were a number of volunteers who were able to deliver food to The Library Café, these are: Elizabeth, Maurice, Tony, Richard, Jimmy and Robert. Thankfully, after contacting Daphne Alcantara on the phone once more, we were able to get a hold of Jimmy who was kind enough to answer a few questions about his work in GADs, and especially the Meals on Wheels program. “Basically, it all started from a request from Sandra Olmetto”, he began, “to assist with delivering meals to Service users of Bella Vista Day Care Centre”.

He continued: “GADs then took it on board to fund the Meals on Wheels, and I got a group of friends to assist me: Robert, Richard, Anthony, and Elizabeth and Maurice. We each have a district which together entails delivering to approximately 60 meals a day. We all felt that we had to help out in any way we could, and what better way than serving the Elderly and most vulnerable in our community”.

The charity wants people of all ages, from “all walks of life” to understand better the realities of those affect by dementia. “Actions can range from being patient in a queue because you have understood that people with dementia may struggle to recognise coins, to helping someone find the right bus, every action counts – sometimes these things are made difficult because of the limited understanding of dementia. No action is too big or too small and when combined can lead to a step change in how society responds to dementia”.

There are over 500 people diagnosed with dementia in Gibraltar, according to Daphne. “We want to change the way people think, act and talk about dementia and to get a far greater involvement from all sectors of society, not just from Government and our policy makers to ensure that people living with dementia feel properly integrated in our community. We want to tackle the lack of understanding that means many people with the condition experience loneliness and social exclusion – no one should face dementia alone”.

However, she was also positive about Gibraltar’s prospects. Gibraltar was at a stage where it is “innovatively and proactively” putting those with the “earliest possible stage of that condition” within facilities. “Through awareness we will alert the community that early recognition, diagnosis and treatment can do much more than has been possible before; getting people to see their GP early can help them to address what it happening in their lives”.

The Covid-19 crisis has, as Daphne put it, placed increasing pressure on those staff and volunteers who cannot work from home. They are “working incredibly hard, with both courage and compassion”, she said, “they are under increasing pressure but they continue as true professionals to support our most vulnerable with dignity and a smile on their faces”. GADs hopes “to continue to have a positive influence of dementia services in Gibraltar by continuing to work in partnership with HM Government of Gibraltar, Gibraltar Health Authority, Social Services and Elderly Residential Services and other relevant departments”.

GADs aren’t subsidised in any form by the government, however, they are largely funded by donations from business philanthropy and the community. They also “fundraise with Awareness Days, Flag Day, Membership and Memory Walks”, and if you wish to donate you can contact 0035056001442, email gads@ gibtelecom.net, or visit their facebook page at www.face-book.com/gibraltar alzheimers anddementiasociety.

